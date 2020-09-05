Return of football, fall sports means more local business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The return of high school football and other fall sports means more business for local shops- including the Sports Stop, which sells fan gear for high schools around Mid-Michigan.

“We’ve seen a bit of an up tick already,” said Owner Kevin Schafer.

Schafer owns shops in St. Johns, Grand Ledge, and Mason. He says he was surprised by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to allow competition.

“I honestly didn’t think football would be back,” said Schafer. “I was a little leery about soccer and the sports that are more contact related.”

He says he’s happy with the decision both for his business and for student athletes.

“Getting the kids and the community back to some type of normalcy is big for everybody involved.”

Schafer says he’s not sure if he’ll be able to go to a game this year.

But if he can, he’ll make sure he and others are safe.

“If I go to a football game and I have to wear a mask to get in, I’ll wear a mask to get in. I’ll do the social distancing and things like that. I’m not just doing it for me, I’m doing it for the other people around me, for sure.”

