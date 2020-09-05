Advertisement

Police arrest homicide suspect from Tennessee

Lansing Police and Michigan State Police troopers have arrested a man who was wanted in Tennessee.
Lansing Police and Michigan State Police troopers have arrested a man who was wanted in Tennessee.(Michigan State Police)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police troopers have arrested a man who was wanted in Tennessee.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on I-96 near US-127.

Michigan State Police say they received a call to be on the lookout for the man from the US Marshall Service in Tennessee.

Police say the suspect is a 30-year-old man. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Ingham County Jail until he can be extradited back to Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. unemployment dropped sharply in August from 10.2% to a still-high 8.4%, with about half the 22 million jobs lost to the coronavirus outbreak recovered so far, the government said Friday in one of the last major economic reports before Election Day.

News

NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test could end a driver’s championship bid.

News

Local boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

All-Pro punter Greg Montgomery has died at age 55

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Greg Montgomery, the All-Pro punter who spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, has died.

Latest News

News

Movie theaters, bowling alley reacts to reopening decisions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Some movie theater and bowling alley owners are frustrated.

News

Attorney General Nessel aims to dissolve allegedly fake nonprofits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
None of the companies are registered with the AG’s Charitable Trust Division, which is a legal requirement for nonprofits.

News

Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

News

High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter Thursday shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association said contact sports can continue this fall.

News

Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

News

63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business.