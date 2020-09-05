Police arrest homicide suspect from Tennessee
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police troopers have arrested a man who was wanted in Tennessee.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on I-96 near US-127.
Michigan State Police say they received a call to be on the lookout for the man from the US Marshall Service in Tennessee.
Police say the suspect is a 30-year-old man. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Ingham County Jail until he can be extradited back to Tennessee.
