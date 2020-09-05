Advertisement

Michigan tops 106,000 cases, MDHHS reports over 800 new cases or COVID-19

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The virus we know as COVID-19 continues to show its ugly head and spread throughout the Great Lake state, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 838 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths linked to the virus.

State totals now climb to 106,215 cases and 6,534 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,909 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 847 cases and 39 deaths.

Clinton County reports 470 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 479 cases and 9 deaths.

Shawassee County reports 430 cases and 29 deaths.

However, the good news is the MDHHS also reported over 80,000 have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, with that total being 80,678. That’s an increase of over 4,000 since last Saturdays report.

This statistic is updated weekly.

As a reminder, starting tomorrow, Sunday, September 6, the MDHHS website, michigan.gov/coronavirus, will not be reporting new coronavirus numbers on Sundays. This is due to low staffing and low amounts of testing according to the MDHHS.

