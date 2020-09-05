Man dies in early morning ORV accident
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - A Sheridan Township man died in an off-road vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 24000 block of O Drive N. They found a 49-year-old man with serious head injuries.
First responders tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet. They believe alcohol and speed may have been factors.
The Springport Township Fire Department and Albion Community Ambulance were also on scene.
