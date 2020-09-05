Advertisement

Local boy finds companion in dog, full story will be live on 11 p.m. newscast

Young boy finds friend in puppy.
Young boy finds friend in puppy.(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter consistently helps residents with adopting pets. Through and through, the bonds made have been beautiful and powerful-especially in times like these.

Bentley and his new puppy share some remarkable common experiences, which speaks to how strong and amazing they both are.

The full story will be available on the WILX News 10′s 11 p.m. newscast.

