Invasive aquatic plant found in 4 Michigan inland lakes

(AP) - An invasive aquatic plant - first detected in southeastern Michigan in 1996 - has been found in four inland lakes in Washtenaw and Jackson counties.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the presence of European frogbit has been confirmed within the Waterloo Recreation Area.

It also has been found in the Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County. European frogbit resembles a miniature water lily with leaves about the size of a quarter.

State officials say it can form dense mats on the surface of slow-moving waters and can impede boat traffic and alter food and habitat for ducks and fish.

