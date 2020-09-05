Festival of Oddities still on despite COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Double, double toil and trouble, the annual Festival of Oddities in Charlotte was still on despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This year however, it looked even more bizarre thanks to the pandemic.

The Festival of Oddities was kept to only 50% capacity this year because of the virus and festival-goers were required to wear masks.

The event started last year, and it’s become popular among artists and collectors around the Charlotte area.

“It’s a place for different artists who create different artwork and people who collect different oddities to come together and share what they love and sell what they love to other people who love the same thing,” said artist from Dark Arts of Michigan Eden Behr.

One of the many activities is ax throwing.

As a title holder for Dark Art of Michigan, Eden says the festival is all about bringing like minded people together.

“Our whole message for the Dark Art of Michigan is anybody can be odd, creepy or spooky. But, we’re all able to come together at the end of the day and enjoy what we love,” said Behr.

As an artist of all things creepy, Beth Walker agrees.

“I think the oddities market, everybody supports each other and we’re all into the same thing so why wouldn’t we?”

Behr believes the Festival of Oddities is something that goes beyond Halloween.

“This is like everyday for us. We love the creepy, the spooky and the dark. We find the beauty in those things the same way somebody would find the beauty in a rose,” said Behr.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.