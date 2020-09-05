Advertisement

Ferris State gets federal grant to reduce area opioid risks

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Ferris State University says it has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to combat opioid misuse in three Michigan counties that have high prescription rates.

The goal is to reduce substance-related mortality in Mecosta, Newaygo and Osceola counties in western Michigan.

The university is in Mecosta County. Gail Bullard of the College of Health Professions will be project director and Scott Sexton of the College of Pharmacy will be the principal investigator.

Ferris State has many partners in the region, including the Michigan Center for Rural Health and substance abuse support groups.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Invasive aquatic plant found in 4 Michigan inland lakes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Invasive aquatic plant found in 4 Michigan inland lakes

Ap

Central Michigan students group not “fired up” for classes

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Central Michigan students group not "fired up" for classes

Ap

Mid-Michigan man dies after confrontation with officers

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mid-Michigan man dies after confrontation with officers

News

Priests on floating tiki bar save kayaker

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By NBC News
He couldn’t right the boat, and with his life jacket sliding up over his head, he was getting exhausted trying to hang on.

Latest News

News

Man dies in early morning ORV accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A Sheridan Township man died in an off-road vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

News

Delhi Township cancels 9-11 Hero Run

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The Delhi Township Fire Department announced Friday the 9-11 Hero Run is canceled this year.

News

Police arrest homicide suspect from Tennessee

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Police have arrested a man who was wanted in Tennessee.

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. unemployment dropped sharply in August from 10.2% to a still-high 8.4%, with about half the 22 million jobs lost to the coronavirus outbreak recovered so far, the government said Friday in one of the last major economic reports before Election Day.

News

NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test could end a driver’s championship bid.

News

Local boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.