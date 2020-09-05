Delhi Township cancels 9-11 Hero Run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Delhi Township Fire Department announced Friday the 9-11 Hero Run is canceled this year.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of residents and staff members.

“I am saddened to announce we have decided to cancel the 2020 9-11 Hero Run in an effort to protect the health and safety our participants, staff members and everyone from the community who planned to attend,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball

Chief Ball says they plan to bring the Hero Run back next year.

