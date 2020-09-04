Washington Cuts Peterson

-UNDATED (AP) - Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The team announced the surprise move today, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season. First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old. Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.