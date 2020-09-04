Topps To Crate Women’s Pro Softball Cards
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Topps Company will create women’s professional softball cards for the first time in its 82-year history. Athletes Unlimited announced an agreement with Topps on Friday to create an online exclusive trading card set commemorating the new Athletes Unlimited league. The cards will be produced during the season and shipped when the set is completed. The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players.