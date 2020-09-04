Advertisement

Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games

The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics.
In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) -

The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics.

Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out how to hold the games.

Muto says the vaccine is “not a prerequisite. The IOC and WHO already discussed this matter. It’s not a condition for the deliver of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

