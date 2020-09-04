Tigers Lose Game One To Twins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Minnesota Twins rode back to back game opening home runs from Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson to a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers Friday afternoon. It was the first game of a make up doubleheader in Minneapolis. Both games are seven innings. The Tigers’ record falls to 17-18 and it was a second straight loss. Matthew Boyd gave up only two hits the remainder of the game and pitched all seven innings. The Tigers are the home team in game two. The teams play two more games in the series Saturday and Sunday.

