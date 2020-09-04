News
President Trump speaks LIVE
(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Latest News
News
Movie theaters, bowling alley reacts to reopening decisions
Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By
Christiana Ford
Some movie theater and bowling alley owners are frustrated.
News
Attorney General Nessel aims to dissolve allegedly fake nonprofits
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
None of the companies are registered with the AG’s Charitable Trust Division, which is a legal requirement for nonprofits.
News
Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.
News
High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Cody Butler
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter Thursday shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association said contact sports can continue this fall.
News
Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.
News
63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business.
News
Health officials confirm 982 coronavirus cases
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
As of September 4, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.
News
Okemos man concerned over amount of goose droppings at park
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Holly Harper
“I’m concerned this is an actual biohazard that’s on the ground,” Graff said.
News
Joe Biden comments on jobless numbers, COVID-19, Trump military remarks
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Joe Biden speaks live on US jobless numbers.
News
MSU to rename Nisbet building
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison