President Trump speaks LIVE

(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Movie theaters, bowling alley reacts to reopening decisions

Updated: 34 minutes ago
By Christiana Ford
Some movie theater and bowling alley owners are frustrated.

Attorney General Nessel aims to dissolve allegedly fake nonprofits

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Jake Draugelis
None of the companies are registered with the AG’s Charitable Trust Division, which is a legal requirement for nonprofits.

Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Gabrielle Reed
Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Cody Butler
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter Thursday shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association said contact sports can continue this fall.

Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Gabrielle Reed
There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Gabrielle Reed
A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business.

Health officials confirm 982 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 4, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

Okemos man concerned over amount of goose droppings at park

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Holly Harper
“I’m concerned this is an actual biohazard that’s on the ground,” Graff said.

Joe Biden comments on jobless numbers, COVID-19, Trump military remarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Joe Biden speaks live on US jobless numbers.

MSU to rename Nisbet building

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison