Advertisement

People react to Governor Whitmer’s decision to reopen gyms

Gym owners react to new executive order.
Gym owners react to new executive order.(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Excited. That’s the feeling many people are claiming after hearing the announcement that Governor Whitmer has allowed gyms to reopen.

There is a lot of preparation going on with both school districts and gym owners. The new executive order not only allows gyms to reopen, but pools and now organized sports practices and competitions can resume.

But, there are still strict guidelines they need to follow in order to stay open. Nonetheless, gym owners say they’re looking forward to opening their doors back up and are ready to let their members exercise safety.

“We’ve been ready. We’re just going to make sure that we look at all the rules Governor Gretchen Whitmer has laid out and the state of Michigan has and make sure that were following all of those and also make some of our own decisions on things we can take extra precautions,” said Justin Grinnell, owner of State of Fitness.

Other gym owners share in the general excitement.

“We had a plan put together in May and June to safely open up gyms...and really the same protocol that we’re getting today. We’re just getting the green light that it’s safe now for everybody to move inside,” said Nathan Feldpausch, owner of High Five Fitness in Williamston.

Some of the protocols listed on the executive order says gyms must require masks at all time and allow six feet distance between workout stations. The new executive order even allows organized sports and competitions to begin again.

One head football coach in the Jackson schools says he and his team are excited to have a season this year.

“I think there’s something special about starting the school year with - with a football season. I think it means a lot for the school and a lot for communities to have that right off the bat to kind of kick off the year,” said Head Football Coach Northwest Adam Grybauskas.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer extends executive order until October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer decided to extend the State of Emergency until Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 685 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 3, Michigan health officials have reported 685 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths.

News

Boseman to be honored in hometown, where he inspired others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Actor Chadwick Boseman will be mourned, honored and celebrated Thursday in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said.

News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency working through backlog of claims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
There were 200,000 “non monetary” issues in the system Thursday.

Latest News

News

Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

News

Former Holt Public Schools employee takes plea agreement in child imprisonment case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
A former employee of Holt Public Schools has taken an offered plea agreement in the case involving an imprisoned child.

News

More than 2,000 without power in St. Johns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The cause has not yet been determined but a repair crew has been sent out.

News

Michigan woman discovers sister through DNA test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Melanie McCormick finds her half sister through a 23 and Me test, but the pandemic is preventing them from meeting in-person.

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Football practice may resume Tuesday.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows gyms to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
All gyms and pools that reopen will be required to enforce strict safety measures.