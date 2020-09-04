People react to Governor Whitmer’s decision to reopen gyms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Excited. That’s the feeling many people are claiming after hearing the announcement that Governor Whitmer has allowed gyms to reopen.

There is a lot of preparation going on with both school districts and gym owners. The new executive order not only allows gyms to reopen, but pools and now organized sports practices and competitions can resume.

But, there are still strict guidelines they need to follow in order to stay open. Nonetheless, gym owners say they’re looking forward to opening their doors back up and are ready to let their members exercise safety.

“We’ve been ready. We’re just going to make sure that we look at all the rules Governor Gretchen Whitmer has laid out and the state of Michigan has and make sure that were following all of those and also make some of our own decisions on things we can take extra precautions,” said Justin Grinnell, owner of State of Fitness.

Other gym owners share in the general excitement.

“We had a plan put together in May and June to safely open up gyms...and really the same protocol that we’re getting today. We’re just getting the green light that it’s safe now for everybody to move inside,” said Nathan Feldpausch, owner of High Five Fitness in Williamston.

Some of the protocols listed on the executive order says gyms must require masks at all time and allow six feet distance between workout stations. The new executive order even allows organized sports and competitions to begin again.

One head football coach in the Jackson schools says he and his team are excited to have a season this year.

“I think there’s something special about starting the school year with - with a football season. I think it means a lot for the school and a lot for communities to have that right off the bat to kind of kick off the year,” said Head Football Coach Northwest Adam Grybauskas.

