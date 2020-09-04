Advertisement

Online student addresses concern, anxiety over uncertain school year

By Julie Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking to one student who says she has some anxiety about the 2020 Fall semester.

WILX News 10 first met Jordan Goward when she was rehearsing for the ’Nutcracker Ballet’ in December 2019. She says now she is preparing for a school year full of uncertainty.

“This is all out of my control I can’t do anything about this,” said Goward. “I think there are a lot of kids like me like, this is all out of our control and it’s super bad.”

Goward is going into her junior year of high school at Michigan Connections Academy. She has spinal muscular atrophy and has been in a wheelchair almost her whole life. She is immuno-compromised so she has had to be extra cautious during the pandemic.

“The one thing about being immuno-compromised is, when we all went into quarantine we have to start sanitizing everything and wearing a mask, I already had a mask at home,” explained Goward. “We sanitize everything often, so in a way I’m kind of blessed because since we already try to be pretty healthy.”

Goward says she likes to look on the bright side of things, which she admits is easier some days than others-especially with so much uncertainty surrounding the school year.

“If you’re really scared for going back to school because you have no idea what’s going on, instead of always only dreading everything that you’ve done, try and say, ’Well I am super excited for photography, or I’m so excited for anatomy,’” explained Goward. “What will help a lot because then you have something positive to look forward to.”

Goward takes her high school classes online with Michigan Connections Academy, which she says helps to alleviate some of the back-to-school stress.

Michigan Connections Academy recommends reaching out to a school guidance counselor with any concerns about classes or coursework.

