Okemos man concerned over amount of goose droppings at park

He says there are times he doesn’t feel comfortable laying down a blanket on the grass due to the feces.
Okemos man says geese have overrun Lake Lansing South
By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Lansing South has many sights and sounds many people enjoy, but one concerned citizen is looking for answers in regards to what he is calling a biohazard.

Okemos resident, Rob Graff, said he likes to frequent Lake Lansing South to enjoy the atmosphere or take his grandkids out, but there’s one thing he says is hindering his experience, goose poop.

“I’m concerned this is an actual biohazard that’s on the ground,” said Graff.

Graff said the goose droppings are impeding his experience and time spent at the parks, especially with kids.

“It’s a serious thing because I see too many kids, little kids, walking through, running through. What if a kid has a cut or a sore on his foot and he gets in contact? This can’t be good for them,” said Graff, “If you do frequent Lake Lansing South, be careful of your surroundings. You don’t want to lay the blanket down with your kids and there’s droppings around you, and when I was out here yesterday I couldn’t find an area that wasn’t.”

He said he has reached out to the health department and parks department regarding the issue.

“The assistant director at this park actually called me and we talked and we discussed what can be done,” said Graff, “Some of the droppings, a lot of the droppings, [are] in the grassy area where people are lying out right now. It’s a beautiful area it’s one of the nicest areas we have in the Lansing area, let’s try to find a way to keep it clean.”

The assistant director Graff talked to, Coe Emens, with the Ingham County Park Department said the park has made several efforts to clean up after the geese, but have been shorthanded with their staffing this year. Emens said they are working daily to combat the issue including the daily ritual of putting up in the evening and taking down in the morning, “goose tape.” He said the purpose of the tape is to hinder the geese from accessing certain areas of the parks.

Another effort Emens cited was that each spring they typically have a company come out and conduct a goose round up, where they capture and tag the birds and relocate them to a nearby marsh. He said due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company wasn’t able to come out this year to help remove some of the fowl.

Emens said despite that set back, they are working to remedy the problem and work to keep the park as clean as possible.

