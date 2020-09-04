MSU to rename Nisbet building

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will rename the Nisbet building after a Ku Klux Klan connection was discovered.

Currently, the university building located at 1407 S. Harrison Road is named after Stephen S. Nisbet, a former education administrator and former member of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees. The building was named for Nisbet in February of 1974.

However, it has recently come to light that Nisbet was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, when his membership card from the 1920s was discovered at a library at Central Michigan University.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said, “It was recently brought to my attention that Mr. Nisbet was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the early parts of the last century. After verifying the information, I have made a recommendation to our board to remove his name from a building on our campus. As leaders of this university, we must build a campus community we are all proud of – one that values collaboration, mutual respect, support for each other. This commitment must be manifested in ways that extend well beyond words.”

The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison while the university continues evaluating a more permanent naming decision.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.