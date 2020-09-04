Movie theaters, bowling alley reacts to reopening decisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - These days at the Sun Theatre in Williamston, the seats are empty and the only “coming soon” is their reopening date.

“We were supposed to be opening up like gyms, bowling alleys, and theaters. And, the day before that she said stayed tuned for more details coming soon,” said owner Lisa Robitaille.

When movie theater’s were left out of Governor Whitmer’s last wave of reopenings on Thursday, anticipation for many owners turned into frustration.

“Stay tuned for how long? We’ve been staying tuned for five months,” said Robitalle. “I do feel like we have been left out. I just don’t really see how opening a gym is okay. You can go in and workout and breathe heavy, pass people, and touch all the workout equipment, but yet you can’t come into a theater.”

Some bowling alleys were also frustrated with the fact that they could only restart operations for league teams.

Mike MacColeman is the owner of Spare Time Entertainment Center in East Lansing. He says leagues only make up 3-4% of their overall profit.

“We did need to be open by September because this is when the leagues start bowling. They bowl for 30 weeks, but everything else, league bowling, food and beverage feeds off one another,” said MacColeman.

He also says the announcement was confusing.

“They announced that bowling was open and that’s what the general public heard. Last night I had 84 phone calls wanting to know “when can we come to bowl?” and I had to tell them you can’t,” said MacColeman.

However, there are others like the owner of the Eaton Theatre in Charlotte who decided to stick with a positive outlook.

“We are hoping that overall the country will get through this as we always do, come together and open coast to coast so the film industry can get back to the bigger movies that are really going to get us back to the normalcy we want,” said owner Leann Owen.

Owen says she would love to open now, but knows operating costs would be tough to manage with old films. Owen is hoping the community will continue to support the theater by participating in the daily popcorn and snacks sales.

“We’re a strong state and a strong country and I think we’ll find a way,” said Owen.

The Sun Theatre also sells popcorn and snacks every Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.