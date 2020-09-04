Advertisement

Movie theaters, bowling alley reacts to reopening decisions

The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte remains closed after the Governor announced new reopening dates.
The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte remains closed after the Governor announced new reopening dates.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - These days at the Sun Theatre in Williamston, the seats are empty and the only “coming soon” is their reopening date.

“We were supposed to be opening up like gyms, bowling alleys, and theaters. And, the day before that she said stayed tuned for more details coming soon,” said owner Lisa Robitaille.

When movie theater’s were left out of Governor Whitmer’s last wave of reopenings on Thursday, anticipation for many owners turned into frustration.

“Stay tuned for how long? We’ve been staying tuned for five months,” said Robitalle. “I do feel like we have been left out. I just don’t really see how opening a gym is okay. You can go in and workout and breathe heavy, pass people, and touch all the workout equipment, but yet you can’t come into a theater.”

Some bowling alleys were also frustrated with the fact that they could only restart operations for league teams.

Mike MacColeman is the owner of Spare Time Entertainment Center in East Lansing. He says leagues only make up 3-4% of their overall profit.

“We did need to be open by September because this is when the leagues start bowling. They bowl for 30 weeks, but everything else, league bowling, food and beverage feeds off one another,” said MacColeman.

He also says the announcement was confusing.

“They announced that bowling was open and that’s what the general public heard. Last night I had 84 phone calls wanting to know “when can we come to bowl?” and I had to tell them you can’t,” said MacColeman.

However, there are others like the owner of the Eaton Theatre in Charlotte who decided to stick with a positive outlook.

“We are hoping that overall the country will get through this as we always do, come together and open coast to coast so the film industry can get back to the bigger movies that are really going to get us back to the normalcy we want,” said owner Leann Owen.

Owen says she would love to open now, but knows operating costs would be tough to manage with old films. Owen is hoping the community will continue to support the theater by participating in the daily popcorn and snacks sales.

“We’re a strong state and a strong country and I think we’ll find a way,” said Owen.

The Sun Theatre also sells popcorn and snacks every Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

President Trump speaks LIVE

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump speaks live.

News

Attorney General Nessel aims to dissolve allegedly fake nonprofits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
None of the companies are registered with the AG’s Charitable Trust Division, which is a legal requirement for nonprofits.

News

Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

News

High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter Thursday shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association said contact sports can continue this fall.

Latest News

News

Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

News

63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business.

News

Health officials confirm 982 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 4, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Okemos man concerned over amount of goose droppings at park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Harper
“I’m concerned this is an actual biohazard that’s on the ground,” Graff said.

News

Joe Biden comments on jobless numbers, COVID-19, Trump military remarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Joe Biden speaks live on US jobless numbers.

News

MSU to rename Nisbet building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison