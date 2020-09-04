Mid Michigan High Schools Trying to Decide About Football Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Activities Conference Commissioner Tom Hunt expects many of the league’s 19 high schools to play football in two weeks, but perhaps not all of them. Several school boards, such as East Lansing and Okemos, are trying to decide whether to continue to ban fall sports or reinstate them now that the MHSAA has provided a green light to play. In the area, Lansing Catholic, DeWitt and Mason clearly will play their six game regular seasons beginning September 18th but schedule adjustments are expected. Teams can resume practices this coming Tuesday.

