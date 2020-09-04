Advertisement

Michigan department publishes dam failure report

Water fills the yards of homes in Midland following dam breach. (Source: WILX)
Water fills the yards of homes in Midland following dam breach. (Source: WILX)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, MI (AP) - The state of Michigan says what caused the dam failures in Midland that destroyed 150 homes and altered the natural landscape will likely not become completely clear for more than a year. The report released Tuesday provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the Edenville Dam, plans to restore the Tobacco River’s flow and the lack of coordination with the dams’ owner Boyce Hydro. After struggling to coordinate with Boyce, EGLE plans to issue an emergency order to restore partial flow to the Tobacco River side of the Edenville dam.

