Michigan department publishes dam failure report

LANSING, MI (AP) - The state of Michigan says what caused the dam failures in Midland that destroyed 150 homes and altered the natural landscape will likely not become completely clear for more than a year. The report released Tuesday provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the Edenville Dam, plans to restore the Tobacco River’s flow and the lack of coordination with the dams’ owner Boyce Hydro. After struggling to coordinate with Boyce, EGLE plans to issue an emergency order to restore partial flow to the Tobacco River side of the Edenville dam.

