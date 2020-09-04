Kentucky Derby Field Narrowed

-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The field for tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby has been reduced to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched. The one-eyed gelding has an apparent foot issue. The Derby will have its fewest starters since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals. King Guillermo, owned by former major league All-Star Victor Martinez, was scratched because of a fever. Finnick the Fierce drew the No. 1 post position and was listed at 50-1 on the morning line. His absence means Max Player will break from the inside position. The field will be loaded into posts 3 through 18, with posts 1, 2, 19 and 20 left vacant.