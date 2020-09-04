News
Joe Biden speaks LIVE
By
Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Latest News
News
MSU to rename Nisbet building
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison
News
City of Lansing receives grant to help fund safe election
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The funding comes from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit voting advocacy group.
News
Two boys and 53-year old woman die in Lansing house fire
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Spencer Soicher
Two boys, ages four and eight, and a woman were found dead inside the home.
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics.
Latest News
National
Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
News
MHSAA restarts fall sports season; Football practices can begin Sept. 8
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
and
Spencer Soicher
Regular season games begin Sept. 18.
News
‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.
News
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Oregon was killed late Thursday during an arrest.
Sports
Michigan High School Sports are Back
Updated: 6 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.
News
People react to Governor Whitmer’s decision to reopen gyms
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Rachel Sweet
- Excited. That’s the feeling many people are claiming after hearing the announcement that Governor Whitmer has allowed gyms to reopen.