In My View 9/4/2020: Detroit Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This season home games likely won’t seem like home games to the Detroit Lions. They practiced at Ford Field this week just to get acclimated to the new pandemic changes to try and make the games safe beginning a week from Sunday, their opener against the Chicago Bears. The Lions players of course won’t hear fans in the stands until November at the earliest if then at all. But almost everything about their home field experience has been changed from a year ago to reflect changes to try and keep players and staff safe through the coming season. We’ll see if all the preparations have worked.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.