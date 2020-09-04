High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top doctor is asking student-athletes and parents to think twice about playing contact sports this fall.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter on Thursday. Her tweet came shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association (MHSAA) said that contact sports can continue this fall.

Today Michigan allowed contact sports to resume. There are several outbreaks across the state associated with sports and athletic facilities. I hope parents and athletes think hard about taking this risk. These outbreaks affect not only teams, but the entire community. https://t.co/87j0GZDMWr — Dr. Joneigh Khaldun (@DrKhaldun) September 3, 2020

On Friday, Dr. Khaldun told News 10 about the the risk of catching COVID-19 while playing contact sports, such as football. She maintains the risk is still high. She said there are outbreaks related to contact sports and gyms across the state.

There are five outbreaks connected to K-12 schools across the state, including one somewhere in mid-Michigan. Dr. Khaldun said she wouldn’t be surprised if we see more once games start.

“When we are in close contact, certainly less than six feet, when they are not wearing a mask, when there is heavy breathing, screaming, yelling happening, those are all the things that increase the spreading of the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Despite the warning, football players at Northwest High School said playing this fall is worth the risks.

“Football is my passion. I’ve been playing for 14 years now,” said Northwest High School senior Logan Miller.

Miller was one of many varsity football players ready to get the season started. He was with teammates Friday morning working out on their own. He said having football in the fall means he can fully enjoy his senior year.

“Everyone wants to do the cool things: senior spring break, jobs in the spring, college. I think it really would’ve made it rough,” said Miller.

Teammate Dominck Louagie said he understands the risk of playing now and is making sure to follow the guidelines.

“Make sure you’re taking showers right when you get home. Can’t sit around and wait for it. Just kind of that stuff. Can’t really go out and do things with a lot of people anymore,” said Louagie.

To make the season work, extra precautions have to be in place. Coaches are taking athlete’s temperatures and asking players screening questions. Players are also wiping down all the practice equipment- even the tackling dummies.

While these measures are inconvenient, Northwest head football coach Adam Grybauskas said it’s important to remember one thing.

“It can look different. I think the important thing is for our players, it’s still going to be football. That’s the thing we’ve got to remember, especially as coaches, because a lot of the restrictions are on us,” said Grybauskas.

Dr. Khaldun said if you are going to play this year, you should at least wear a mask whether you are on the sidelines or on the field.

“One person. All you need is one person to have the disease and it can spread like wildfire,” said Dr. Khaldun.

She also reminded people no one is immune to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of other things, long term health consequences, whether it is the heart, the lungs or the brain, that we are still learning about,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Entire varsity teams in other states like Indiana already had to quarantine for two weeks after one player tested positive for COVID-19. Miller is hoping that doesn’t happen to the Mounties.

“Quarantine is going to be rough if we do get quarantined because we don’t know how that’s going to affect our next upcoming games or our practices. We might get disqualified,” said Miller.

Dr. Khaldun said the state has been beefing up its contact tracing so it can handle containing potential coronavirus outbreaks associated with contact sports.

