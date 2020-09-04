Advertisement

High school football players ready for season despite top doctor’s warnings

Dr. Khaldun says risk of COVID-19 in contact sports is still too high
Northwest High School football players ready for fall season
Northwest High School football players ready for fall season(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top doctor is asking student-athletes and parents to think twice about playing contact sports this fall.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun posted her recommendation on Twitter on Thursday. Her tweet came shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Athletic Association (MHSAA) said that contact sports can continue this fall.

On Friday, Dr. Khaldun told News 10 about the the risk of catching COVID-19 while playing contact sports, such as football. She maintains the risk is still high. She said there are outbreaks related to contact sports and gyms across the state.

There are five outbreaks connected to K-12 schools across the state, including one somewhere in mid-Michigan. Dr. Khaldun said she wouldn’t be surprised if we see more once games start.

“When we are in close contact, certainly less than six feet, when they are not wearing a mask, when there is heavy breathing, screaming, yelling happening, those are all the things that increase the spreading of the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Despite the warning, football players at Northwest High School said playing this fall is worth the risks.

“Football is my passion. I’ve been playing for 14 years now,” said Northwest High School senior Logan Miller.

Miller was one of many varsity football players ready to get the season started. He was with teammates Friday morning working out on their own. He said having football in the fall means he can fully enjoy his senior year.

“Everyone wants to do the cool things: senior spring break, jobs in the spring, college. I think it really would’ve made it rough,” said Miller.

Teammate Dominck Louagie said he understands the risk of playing now and is making sure to follow the guidelines.

“Make sure you’re taking showers right when you get home. Can’t sit around and wait for it. Just kind of that stuff. Can’t really go out and do things with a lot of people anymore,” said Louagie.

To make the season work, extra precautions have to be in place. Coaches are taking athlete’s temperatures and asking players screening questions. Players are also wiping down all the practice equipment- even the tackling dummies.

While these measures are inconvenient, Northwest head football coach Adam Grybauskas said it’s important to remember one thing.

“It can look different. I think the important thing is for our players, it’s still going to be football. That’s the thing we’ve got to remember, especially as coaches, because a lot of the restrictions are on us,” said Grybauskas.

Dr. Khaldun said if you are going to play this year, you should at least wear a mask whether you are on the sidelines or on the field.

“One person. All you need is one person to have the disease and it can spread like wildfire,” said Dr. Khaldun.

She also reminded people no one is immune to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of other things, long term health consequences, whether it is the heart, the lungs or the brain, that we are still learning about,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Entire varsity teams in other states like Indiana already had to quarantine for two weeks after one player tested positive for COVID-19. Miller is hoping that doesn’t happen to the Mounties.

“Quarantine is going to be rough if we do get quarantined because we don’t know how that’s going to affect our next upcoming games or our practices. We might get disqualified,” said Miller.

Dr. Khaldun said the state has been beefing up its contact tracing so it can handle containing potential coronavirus outbreaks associated with contact sports.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

News

63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business.

News

Health officials confirm 982 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 4, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Okemos man concerned over amount of goose droppings at park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Harper
“I’m concerned this is an actual biohazard that’s on the ground,” Graff said.

Latest News

News

Joe Biden comments on jobless numbers, COVID-19, Trump military remarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Joe Biden speaks live on US jobless numbers.

News

MSU to rename Nisbet building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The building will be renamed temporarily to 1407 S. Harrison

News

City of Lansing receives grant to help fund safe election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The funding comes from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit voting advocacy group.

News

Two boys and 53-year old woman die in Lansing house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Maureen Halliday
Two boys, ages four and eight, and a woman were found dead inside the home.

Coronavirus

Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics.

National

Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.