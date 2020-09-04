Advertisement

Health officials confirm 982 coronavirus cases

(AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 4, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths. The state totals now sit at 105,377 cases and 6,526 deaths.

Clinton County reports 459 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 466 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,838 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 836 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 423 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

