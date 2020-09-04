Advertisement

Health officials confirm 685 coronavirus cases

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 3, Michigan health officials have reported 685 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths. The state totals now sit at 104,395 cases and 6,519 deaths.

Clinton County reports 444 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 463 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,791 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 833 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 430 cases and deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

