Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock

Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
Photo: Public Domain Pictures
Photo: Public Domain Pictures(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page on Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis. The Capital Gazette reports the concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water.

The Department of Natural Resources said police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water.

