Governor Whitmer extends executive order until October

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer decided to extend the State of Emergency until Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The executive order, aptly titled Executive Order 2020-177, will allow the state to continue to protect the interests and health of Michigan communities.

“Last week, Michigan surpassed 100,000 cases and families continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19. With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. COVID-19 is a novel virus with many unknowns, but we do know that it is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. 

In early August, every region in Michigan saw an increase in new cases. It placed Michigan past the 100,000 COVID-19 cases mark. However, the state’s percent positivity remains below the national average. In the state of Michigan, 3.3% of all COVID-19 tests administered were positive. Nationally, 6.1% of tests were positive.

“By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer consistently credits following scientific trends to figure out how to counteract the virus. One thing that is noticeable is that young adults have a new share of cases. So, Gov. Whitmer encourages everyone to wear their masks.

To view Executive Order 2020-177, click here.

