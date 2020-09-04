Advertisement

Feds arrest 2 men in alleged Kenosha looting and shooting plot

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISN/CNN) - Federal agents arrested two Missouri men in Wisconsin this week after a tip they were coming to Kenosha to possibly “loot” and “pick people off.”

Criminal complaints from the FBI list a stockpile of weapons found in a La Quinta Inn hotel room and an SUV parked outside.

The FBI says on Tuesday, they were tipped off about two men driving into Kenosha from Missouri.

The text shows roommates Michael Karmo and Cody Smith in a photo captioned “This the game changer” as they packed for their trip.

The release says Karmo and Smith told agents they “wanted to see proof of the rioting” and were planning to drive to Portland, Oregon next, saying they were willing to “take action” if police were defunded.

The two men are facing numerous weapons charges.

Investigators said in court records that neither were legally allowed to possess guns because of criminal records.

While hotel employees say they didn’t know any details about the incident, the FBI explains they arrested Karmo and Smith in the hotel parking lot.

They didn’t provide photos of the weapons found but did share these shots of Karmo’s Facebook profile and the assault style rifles he’s posted before.

According to the release, the cache of weapons, ammo and supplies found from the men’s SUV and hotel room included an AR-15, a shotgun, two handguns, a homemade silencer, a drone, tactical gear and knives.

Copyright 2020 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

National

Slain shooting suspect was a regular at Portland protests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months.

National

Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
No one appeared to be seriously injured.

National

2 arrested in alleged Kenosha shooting plot

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Federal agents arrest two men after a tip they were going to Kenosha to possibly 'loot' and 'pick people off.'

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics.

National

Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season; Football practices can begin Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Spencer Soicher
Regular season games begin Sept. 18.

News

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

News

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Oregon was killed late Thursday during an arrest.

Sports

Michigan High School Sports are Back

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.