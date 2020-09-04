Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest

LACEY, Wash. (AP) -

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed late Thursday as a federal fugitive task force tried to arrest him.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed after he showed a firearm and threatened the lives of law enforcement officers. Authorities say Reinoehl was a suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says local police and deputies were among the four members of the task force who fired their weapons during the arrest attempt near Lacey, Washington.

Reinoehl was a regular at demonstrations that have roiled Portland for months, and described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA.”

