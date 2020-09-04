Advertisement

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Oregon was killed late Thursday during an arrest.
Michael Reinoehl is seen during a protest in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Reinoehl, suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland last week, was killed Thursday, Sept. 3, as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.
Michael Reinoehl is seen during a protest in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Reinoehl, suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland last week, was killed Thursday, Sept. 3, as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.(Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (AP) -

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed late Thursday as a federal fugitive task force tried to arrest him.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed after he showed a firearm and threatened the lives of law enforcement officers. Authorities say Reinoehl was a suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says local police and deputies were among the four members of the task force who fired their weapons during the arrest attempt near Lacey, Washington.

Reinoehl was a regular at demonstrations that have roiled Portland for months, and described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics.

National

Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season; Football practices can begin Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Spencer Soicher
Regular season games begin Sept. 18.

News

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

Latest News

Sports

Michigan High School Sports are Back

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

People react to Governor Whitmer’s decision to reopen gyms

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
- Excited. That’s the feeling many people are claiming after hearing the announcement that Governor Whitmer has allowed gyms to reopen.

News

Governor Whitmer extends executive order until October

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer decided to extend the State of Emergency until Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 685 coronavirus cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 3, Michigan health officials have reported 685 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths.

News

Boseman to be honored in hometown, where he inspired others

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Actor Chadwick Boseman will be mourned, honored and celebrated Thursday in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said.

News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency working through backlog of claims

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
There were 200,000 “non monetary” issues in the system Thursday.