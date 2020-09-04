Advertisement

City of Lansing receives grant to help fund safe election

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Clerk’s office, which is responsible for the vote gathering and counting process during elections, was just awarded a grant for $443,742 to help with the administration of the November 3 election. The funding comes from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit voting advocacy group.

The funding is designed to help keep the election process safe for voters and poll workers. Some of the funding will go to mailing out absentee ballot application to every remaining Lansing City voters who have not requested a ballot be mailed to them in order to reduce the crowd sizes on election day while still allowing voters to participate. It will also allow for the purchase and installation of 12 new secure drop-boxes located at all fire stations, community centers, the CATA CTC station and the City Cemetary office.

According to a press release from the city election precinct and absentee counting board workers are needed. The funding will also go to providing hazard pay for them, with the intention of getting more to sign up. Workers who have a shift during this election will receive a $100 bonus for working all day or a $50 bonus for working a shorter shift.

People who are interested in signing up to be an election precinct or absentee counting board worker can do so HERE.

The City of Lansing will also be distributing the funds across a number of smaller adjustments designed to make the election process safe during the pandemic, such as the purchase of high speed absentee voting tabulators and expanding voter education and outreach efforts.

“This is great news for Lansing City voters. We can use this money to dramatically expand our operation to meet the demand of this unprecedented election, build an infrastructure for future growth of people taking advantage of the benefits of voting at home and expand our voter education efforts,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “Voters can count on me to make sure their vote is safe, secure, and counted this upcoming election - even in the midst of a pandemic.”

