Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive

Car crash at MLK and Moores River Drive(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are three cars that have crashed on southbound Martin Luther King Blvd. This crash happened specifically at the corner of Moores River Drive.

Currently, two of the three lanes have been closed over the bridge on MLK. There is now only one lane available for use. Authorities are investigating the scene.

Please continue to avoid the area.

