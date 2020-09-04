All-Pro punter Greg Montgomery has died at age 55

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Greg Montgomery, the All-Pro punter who spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, has died. He was 55.

Montgomery died Aug. 23, according to an obituary posted by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service in Grand Rapids.

Montgomery was an All-Pro in 1993 for the Oilers, and that was one of three times he led the NFL in punting. He finished his career with a 43.6-yard average in 142 games.

Montgomery is also Michigan State’s career leader in punting average at 45.2 yards. In 1986, he set a Big Ten record that still stands with 49.7 yards per punt in league games.

In 1996, he was chosen for the MSU Centennial Super Squad.

