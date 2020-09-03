Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor releases findings on ELPD excessive force case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the City of East Lansing received a report from the Washtenaw County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney regarding a use of force case involving an East Lansing police officer.

The complaint of excessive force arose from an arrest that took place on December 28, 2019. An internal investigation by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) did not result in a final disposition, and so the matter was referred to the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District Special Investigation Division for review.

MSP reported their findings to ELPD, which concluded that the officer’s use of force was appropriate for the circumstances. However, the City was later notified by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office (ICPO) that they did not review body cam or dash cam videos of the arrest prior to issuing charges. As a result, the City requested a use of force review by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office in early June 2020.

After reviewing the case, including several video/audio recordings of the incident, Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller has denied prosecution of the officer. In his report, Hiller notes that there is no evidence that the force used by the officer was unwarranted or excessive under the circumstances.

The bodycam footage of the December arrest as well as documents related to the investigation have been made public and can be viewed HERE.

