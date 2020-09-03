Republicans replace Wayne State candidate after snafu

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Republican Party replaced a candidate for the Wayne State University governing board after she was disqualified for failing to pay a campaign fee related to the 2018 election. Terri Lynn Land, a former secretary of state, will be on the fall ballot instead of Diane Dunaskiss. Dunaskiss’ campaign committee apparently owed $1,000 tied to campaign finance reporting from her run for the Wayne State board in 2018. The balance disqualifies her from the 2020 ballot. Dunaskiss was hoping to return to the Wayne State board after serving on it for 24 years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.