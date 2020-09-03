Advertisement

Republicans replace Wayne State candidate after snafu

Source: MGN -- Terri Lynn Land, a former secretary of state, will be on the fall ballot instead of Diane Dunaskiss
Source: MGN -- Terri Lynn Land, a former secretary of state, will be on the fall ballot instead of Diane Dunaskiss(NBC15)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Republican Party replaced a candidate for the Wayne State University governing board after she was disqualified for failing to pay a campaign fee related to the 2018 election. Terri Lynn Land, a former secretary of state, will be on the fall ballot instead of Diane Dunaskiss. Dunaskiss’ campaign committee apparently owed $1,000 tied to campaign finance reporting from her run for the Wayne State board in 2018. The balance disqualifies her from the 2020 ballot. Dunaskiss was hoping to return to the Wayne State board after serving on it for 24 years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Police seek help in finding homicide victim from Aug. 20

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the Grand Rapids area are asking the public for help in locating the body of a homicide victim.

Ap

Man faces charges after elk poached in Michigan forest

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been arrested in connection with the poaching of a cow elk in a northern Michigan state forest.

News

Boseman to be honored in hometown, where he inspired others

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Actor Chadwick Boseman will be mourned, honored and celebrated Thursday in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said.

News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency working through backlog of claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
There were 200,000 “non monetary” issues in the system Thursday.

Latest News

News

Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

News

Former Holt Public Schools employee takes plea agreement in child imprisonment case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
A former employee of Holt Public Schools has taken an offered plea agreement in the case involving an imprisoned child.

News

More than 2,000 without power in St. Johns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The cause has not yet been determined but a repair crew has been sent out.

News

Michigan woman discovers sister through DNA test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Melanie McCormick finds her half sister through a 23 and Me test, but the pandemic is preventing them from meeting in-person.

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Football practice may resume Tuesday.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows gyms to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
All gyms and pools that reopen will be required to enforce strict safety measures.