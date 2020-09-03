Reports say Lansing dance studio is allegedly not following executive orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gyms, dance studios and movie theaters may have to wait a little longer to open. On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hinted at the re-opening of certain facilities soon.

Right now, the executive order states gymnasiums, fitness centers, and exercise studios should remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police were seen at the Greater Lansing Academy of Dance Studio who reportedly are not following the order on Wednesday evening. The DeWitt Police were seen outside of the Greater Lansing Academy of Dance after reports of the studio not following executive orders.

Rumors of other local studios not following the rules leaves other dance studio owners frustrated.

“There are definitely people who have come back to doing some indoor training, but were pretty committed to following the rules that are set in place to keep the community and the area around us - following the orders and keeping kids still doing what they want to do,” said Tiffany Burton & Shawn Heethuis of the Spartan Dance Center.

Another studio had to completely re-locate due to being financially hit during the pandemic.

On the phone, Ashley Roehm, owner of the Premier Dance Company, gave insight into utilizing community partnerships to stay afloat.

“We did reach out to our landlord in the Haslett area and they weren’t able to provide any relief for us so we kind of got creative and spoke with our friends at Greater Lansing,” said Ashley Roehm.“Why not combine forces and create this offering to our community that really puts both studios in a financial position to be able to continue to whether the storm?”

The Premier Dance Company then merged with the Greater Lansing Academy of Dance. However, owner Ashley Roehm says her studio is still following executive orders.

DeWitt Police told News 10 they filed a report against the Greater Lansing Academy of Dance. They will send it to the prosecutor’s office. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the health department and police can only do so much.

“Now, you can close a gym in Holt and before you know it, somebody says there’s one open in Williamston. Well, you don’t know that ’cause you’re not there all the time. So what happens as a result in my mind is that we look like were not equitably enforcing the orders, which we are. We just can only do what we know about,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the health department and police can only do so much. WILX will keep you updated as more information is known.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.