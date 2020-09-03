Advertisement

Power cut to Leslie apartments due to fire

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A fire at an apartment building near the intersection of South Main Street and Carney Street in Leslie, Mich. has caused authorities to cut power to the building.

An external stairwell leading up to a floor of apartments across the street from the Leslie Police Department caught fire.

Leslie, Henrietta Twp, Mason, Delhi, and Onondaga Fire Departments responded to the fire. Ingham County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, and Leslie Police evacuated people from at risk areas.

According to Leslie Fire Department Chief Bruce Howe the power was shut off to the building while they await an inspection by Consumers Energy to check for electrical problems. Chief Howe said the power will likely be out for the remainder of the day for buildings on the south side of the street.

No injuries and no damage to the apartments have been reported.

