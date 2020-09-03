MSU Dairy Store will close indefinitely on Sept. 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Dairy Plant and Store announced on Twitter that it’s last day for curbside store Sept. 14.

The store said that “we look foward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit us to do so in a more sustainable manner.”

In 1913, MSU built its first plant dedicated to manufacturing dairy.

The Dairy Store gets its milk from university cows which then goes to making ice cream and many other popular products.

We are saddened to say that we are pausing operations of the MSU Dairy Plant and Store. Our last day for curbside sales is Sept. 14, 2020. We look forward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit us to do so in a more sustainable manner. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/dREJs3MNGY — MSU Dairy Store (@dairystoreMSU) September 2, 2020

