MSU Dairy Store will close indefinitely on Sept. 15
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Dairy Plant and Store announced on Twitter that it’s last day for curbside store Sept. 14.
The store said that “we look foward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit us to do so in a more sustainable manner.”
In 1913, MSU built its first plant dedicated to manufacturing dairy.
The Dairy Store gets its milk from university cows which then goes to making ice cream and many other popular products.
