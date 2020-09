ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Power is out for over 2,000 consumer’s energy customers in two areas of St. Johns, Mich.

The cause has not yet been determined but a crew has been sent out and the estimated time of restoration is 8:15 p.m. The outage was first reported by Consumer’s customers at 4:21 p.m.

The full outage map can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.