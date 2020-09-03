Advertisement

MHSAA restarts fall sports season

(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Immediately following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement of an executive order that permits gyms and pools to open at 25% capacity, as well team sports to resume with caution, the MHSAA announced the return of the fall sports season.

Football practice may resume Tuesday, Sept. 8 while games may resume in two weeks. Soccer may begin immediately, swimming and diving on Monday, and Volleyball on Wednesday.

The season will still be far from a normal one. Not all schools who have cancelled their seasons will necessarily return, and game schedules will be handled by individual schools. There will also be spectator limits of two per participant in outdoor and indoor events anywhere still in “Phase 4″ of the MI Safe Start Plan, which includes all of mid-Michigan.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan woman discovers sister through DNA test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Melanie McCormick finds her half sister through a 23 and Me test, but the pandemic is preventing them from meeting in-person.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows gyms to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
All gyms and pools that reopen will be required to enforce strict safety measures.

News

Power cut to Leslie apartments due to fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
An external stairwell leading up to a floor of apartments across the street from the Leslie Police Department caught fire.

News

Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor releases findings on ELPD excessive force case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The complaint of excessive force arose from an arrest that took place on December of 2019.

Latest News

News

Holt man charged with death of 6-year-old waives right to hearing within 21 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Campbell waived his right to hearing within 21 days.

News

Former Governor Snyder endorses Joe Biden for president

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Snyder wrote that he believes Biden has the ability to bring civility back to the nation.

News

MSU Dairy Store will close indefinitely on Sept. 15

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
MSU Dairy store will close for now, but it expects to be back in business when economic circurmstances improve.

News

Carol Burnett granted temporary custody of teenage grandson

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller had filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, had been struggling with addiction issues.

News

WILX Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
WILX Weather

News

Reports say Lansing dance studio is allegedly not following executive orders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Gyms, dance studios and movie theaters may have to wait a little longer to open.