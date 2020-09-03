MHSAA restarts fall sports season

(WILX) - Immediately following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement of an executive order that permits gyms and pools to open at 25% capacity, as well team sports to resume with caution, the MHSAA announced the return of the fall sports season.

Football practice may resume Tuesday, Sept. 8 while games may resume in two weeks. Soccer may begin immediately, swimming and diving on Monday, and Volleyball on Wednesday.

The season will still be far from a normal one. Not all schools who have cancelled their seasons will necessarily return, and game schedules will be handled by individual schools. There will also be spectator limits of two per participant in outdoor and indoor events anywhere still in “Phase 4″ of the MI Safe Start Plan, which includes all of mid-Michigan.

