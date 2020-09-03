Advertisement

Man faces charges after elk poached in Michigan forest

The state’s Natural Resources department says 21-year-old Jakob Gagnon was arraigned Aug. 28 in Cheboygan County District Court on misdemeanor taking an elk without a license and possessing stolen property charges.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOLVERINE, Mich. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the poaching of a cow elk in a northern Michigan state forest. The state’s Natural Resources department says Thursday that 21-year-old Jakob Gagnon was arraigned Aug. 28 in Cheboygan County District Court on misdemeanor taking an elk without a license and possessing stolen property charges. He also is charged with felony cocaine possession. An investigation was started in 2018 following an anonymous tip to a poaching hotline that an elk had been shot in the Pigeon River Country State Forest, about 75 miles northwest of Traverse City. Evidence later was seized from a home. A second man has been fined and had his hunting privileges revoked for a year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

