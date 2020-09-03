Advertisement

Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

(WILX)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $300 dollars of hazard pay will go to Michigan’s first responders.

That money- coming to the state through the Federal Cares Act.

The city of Lansing is applying to get a share for its front line workers.

The Lansing Fire Department say that are thankful to be considered for hazard pay....as the last couple of months have been anything but easy.

“Our PPE keeps changing when we go out on calls, how we have to screen for calls our patients, all of that changed that’s a huge deal for us,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin.

Regardless of the every changing safety protocols, Tobin says COVID is hitting the department.

“We did have a handful of firefighters that did become COVID positive.”

Those members have recovered and are back in action - action that is certainly not going unnoticed by state and city leaders.

“When we were told to stay home and stay safe...they were still their on the job actively helping people,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

That’s why when the state made hazard pay available for police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, Lansing jumped on the opportunity to apply for the funds.

“We want to get first responders dollars in recognition.”

Lansing applied for $381,000 from one of the two available programs.

Eligible City first responders would then receive $1,000 each.

“Even though it’s a small amount in any way shape or form that they can assist us from any hardships like additional day care issues that came up, if their spouse became unemployed anything that could assist us and also offer some appreciation,” said Tobin.

Lansing is one of 700 local governments to apply for the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program according to the Michigan treasury.

“We have been working with them to try to boost awareness for this program but that’s about the number we hoped to have apply,” said Eric Bussis, of the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Lansing’s application is still being approved by the Treasury.

Bussis says that hazard pay will be made available for all applicants within the month.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency working through backlog of claims

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
There were 200,000 “non monetary” issues in the system Thursday.

News

Former Holt Public Schools employee takes plea agreement in child imprisonment case

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
A former employee of Holt Public Schools has taken an offered plea agreement in the case involving an imprisoned child.

News

More than 2,000 without power in St. Johns

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The cause has not yet been determined but a repair crew has been sent out.

News

Michigan woman discovers sister through DNA test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Melanie McCormick finds her half sister through a 23 and Me test, but the pandemic is preventing them from meeting in-person.

Latest News

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Football practice may resume Tuesday.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows gyms to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
All gyms and pools that reopen will be required to enforce strict safety measures.

News

Power cut to Leslie apartments due to fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
An external stairwell leading up to a floor of apartments across the street from the Leslie Police Department caught fire.

News

Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor releases findings on ELPD excessive force case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The complaint of excessive force arose from an arrest that took place on December of 2019.

News

Holt man charged with death of 6-year-old waives right to hearing within 21 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Campbell waived his right to hearing within 21 days.

News

Former Governor Snyder endorses Joe Biden for president

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Snyder wrote that he believes Biden has the ability to bring civility back to the nation.