Lansing Catholic Among Area Teams Who Will Play Football

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School football coach Jim Ahern said his team “blew the roof off the building” Thursday afternoon when he informed his players the 2020 season was a go. It was approved first by the Governor, and the MHSAA quickly said a six game season would begin September 18th. Catholic expects more than 30 players on its varsity and will field a junior varsity team as well. The Cougars are defending division five state champions and will make the playoffs along with every other team in the state. The finals have been pushed back one week to December 4-5. Ahern said his schedule likely would begin with the week four opponent, Eaton Rapids.

