In My View 9/3/2020: Kirk Cousins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the news because he says if he gets Covid as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback he’ll just tough it out, beat the disease and move on. Cousins figures risks are a part of life and while he intends to take all the necessary precautions he abruptly said if I die, I die. Maybe he speaks for athletes everywhere who believe if they get sick they’ll eventually get well and they only have so many opportunities to perform as a topnotch athlete.

