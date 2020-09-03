Holt man charged with death of 6-year-old waives right to hearing within 21 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Quintiene Campbell, accused of severe child abuse of two young boys, appeared in court Thursday morning before Judge Donald Allen Jr. via Zoom.

Campbell waived his right to have a hearing within 21 days and the prosecutor requested adjournment for eight weeks due to the fact that the younger of the two boys died over the weekend from injuries associated with the abuse.

Prosecutors are looking to increase charges to first-degree murder, though the office is waiting for the pathology report.

Campbell will appear in court next on Nov. 5 for a preliminary examination.

