Advertisement

Holt man charged with death of 6-year-old waives right to hearing within 21 days

Quintiene Dontae Campbell will have a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m Thursday in Ingham County.
Quintiene Dontae Campbell will have a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m Thursday in Ingham County.(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Quintiene Campbell, accused of severe child abuse of two young boys, appeared in court Thursday morning before Judge Donald Allen Jr. via Zoom.

Campbell waived his right to have a hearing within 21 days and the prosecutor requested adjournment for eight weeks due to the fact that the younger of the two boys died over the weekend from injuries associated with the abuse.

Prosecutors are looking to increase charges to first-degree murder, though the office is waiting for the pathology report.

Campbell will appear in court next on Nov. 5 for a preliminary examination.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor releases findings on ELPD excessive force case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The complaint of excessive force arose from an arrest that took place on December of 2019.

News

Former governor Snyder endorses Joe Biden for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Snyder wrote that he believes Biden has the ability to bring civility back to the nation.

News

MSU Dairy Store will close indefinitely on Sept. 15

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
MSU Dairy store will close for now, but it expects to be back in business when economic circurmstances improve.

News

Carol Burnett granted temporary custody of teenage grandson

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller had filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, had been struggling with addiction issues.

Latest News

News

WILX Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
WILX Weather

News

Reports say Lansing dance studio is allegedly not following executive orders

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Gyms, dance studios and movie theaters may have to wait a little longer to open.

News

Details on car crash on Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The intersection of South Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh closed due to a three-vehicle crash.

News

People still not collecting unemployment benefits because of fraudulent claims

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The UIA said Wednesday it paid nearly $22 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 2.1 million workers

News

Business facilities and fall sports officials await governor’s decision

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Despite their protests, gym owners might have to wait a little longer to open their doors to the public.

News

One-on-One with former MSU AD Mark Hollis Part 2

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ann Emmerich
For two and a half years, former Michigan State University Athletic Director Mark Hollis has watched and waited for some transparency on the university’s end in regards to the Larry Nassar scandal. News Ten’s Ann Emmerich sat down with him in Detroit where he said his silence during the scandal took a toll on his health.