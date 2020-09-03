Former Holt Public Schools employee takes plea agreement in child imprisonment case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michael John Roberts, a former employee of Holt Public Schools, has taken an offered plea agreement in the case involving an imprisoned child.

Thursday was a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Stacia Buchanan of Lansing’s 54A District Court.

Roberts admitted in court that on Nov. 9, 2019 he was at a home in Lansing where he came into contact with a 13-year old boy. He further admitted to binding the boy up with a roll of duct tape, as part of a situation where the boy would have to attempt to escape. Roberts also said he knew the boy was a minor who was home alone, and yet after he bound the boy up he left the home.

During the preliminary hearing Thursday Roberts admitted that his actions posed an unreasonable risk of harm or injury for the boy. Roberts said he wasn’t in a position of having care or custody of the boy, and that he was not babysitting the boy at the time.

Michigan’s penal code describes unlawful imprisonment as a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000. For agreeing to plea guilty Roberts was offered a misdemeanor of child abuse in the 4th degree.

The max penalty is imprisonment for not more than one year. The court could also choose to levy a fine of court costs assessed and probation up to five years.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak told News 10 in an email that Roberts doesn’t work for the district and resigned from a job with the district on Nov. 18, 2019.

Roberts has no previous criminal record, and is currently free on bond.

