Former governor Snyder endorses Joe Biden for president

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rick Snyder, the former governor of Michigan and a lifelong Republican, has endorsed Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 presidential election in an op-ed released in the Detroit Free Press.

Snyder wrote that he believes Biden has the ability to bring civility back to the nation, citing interactions he’s had with the candidate when he was vice president.

“We will not continue to be the greatest nation in the world if we can’t get along among ourselves,” Snyder wrote, “We have only become more divided over the past four years. We need a leader who believes in civility and bringing Americans closer together.”

He also wrote that he believes Donald Trump lacks a moral compass and ignores truth.

While Snyder is endorsing Joe Biden in this election he says that he remains a Republican and will continue to support Republican candidates in the state and local level.

