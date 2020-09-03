Advertisement

Do You Have What it Takes to Write the Jingle for the New Studio 10 Show?

logo
logo(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

October 12th, 2020 at 4PM WILX is launching a brand new lifestyle show that’s on a mission to celebrate all that is good in mid-Michigan! Studio 10 co-hosts Stephanie McCoy and Sarah Swistak will take you across mid-Michigan every weekday in a fun, entertaining hour of information and interviews. And now is your change to have a voice in our new show...literally! We want you to get creative and produce a Studio 10 jingle.

First download the music bed below and then create a jingle that can represent this fun, exciting lifestyle show. Then send in to studio10@wilx.com for your chance to win bragging rights if yours is selected! A few helpful tips - create a :10 - :15 intro/outro and a full :30 piece as well. Deadline for submissions is 9/18/20.

No purchase necessary to enter; WILX reserves the right not to select an entrant as a winner; all music entered will be the property of WILX TV-10; Music bed provided by FirstCom may only be used for this contest; By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: graytelevision.com; Winner is required to sign WILX Publicity Release and Waiver Agreement.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency working through backlog of claims

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
There were 200,000 “non monetary” issues in the system Thursday.

News

Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lansing looks to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

News

Former Holt Public Schools employee takes plea agreement in child imprisonment case

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
A former employee of Holt Public Schools has taken an offered plea agreement in the case involving an imprisoned child.

News

More than 2,000 without power in St. Johns

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The cause has not yet been determined but a repair crew has been sent out.

Latest News

News

Michigan woman discovers sister through DNA test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Melanie McCormick finds her half sister through a 23 and Me test, but the pandemic is preventing them from meeting in-person.

News

MHSAA restarts fall sports season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Football practice may resume Tuesday.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows gyms to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
All gyms and pools that reopen will be required to enforce strict safety measures.

News

Power cut to Leslie apartments due to fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
An external stairwell leading up to a floor of apartments across the street from the Leslie Police Department caught fire.

News

Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor releases findings on ELPD excessive force case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The complaint of excessive force arose from an arrest that took place on December of 2019.

News

Holt man charged with death of 6-year-old waives right to hearing within 21 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Campbell waived his right to hearing within 21 days.