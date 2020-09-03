Do You Have What it Takes to Write the Jingle for the New Studio 10 Show?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

October 12th, 2020 at 4PM WILX is launching a brand new lifestyle show that’s on a mission to celebrate all that is good in mid-Michigan! Studio 10 co-hosts Stephanie McCoy and Sarah Swistak will take you across mid-Michigan every weekday in a fun, entertaining hour of information and interviews. And now is your change to have a voice in our new show...literally! We want you to get creative and produce a Studio 10 jingle.

First download the music bed below and then create a jingle that can represent this fun, exciting lifestyle show. Then send in to studio10@wilx.com for your chance to win bragging rights if yours is selected! A few helpful tips - create a :10 - :15 intro/outro and a full :30 piece as well. Deadline for submissions is 9/18/20.

