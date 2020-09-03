Advertisement

DeWitt Football Is A Go

Generic football image via MGN
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School football coach Rob Zimmerman confirmed Thursday afternoon his Panthers will play this season. DeWitt’s fourth week game is Holt, but DeWitt is not sure Holt is going to play this fall even with the okay from the MHSAA. If Holt does play, game on. If Holt opts out DeWitt is expected to meet Portland on September 18th and that would be one of the top opening night matchups across Michigan let alone this area. DeWitt advanced to the state semi-finals last year.

